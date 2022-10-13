Ronald L. Tucker

Owensboro, KY - Ronald Leslie Tucker, 86, of Owensboro, Kentucky passed away peacefully, Monday, October 10, 2022, in his home with his son, step daughter and caregiver by his side. His family in Kentucky lovingly fussed over him during his illness with cancer. He was born to Marvin and Cathryn (Smith) Tucker on January 23, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio.
Ronnie was the fourth of ten children with six sisters and three brothers. He grew up in Cataract, WI where he attended Sparta high school and then joined the Marines at age 17. He served as an ammo carrier in Korea at the end of the Korean war.
Ronnie was married to his first wife, Kathryn Black for 10 years and divorced (no children). He moved to California in the 1970's and worked for Douglas Aircraft and the city of Los Angeles as a machinist for over 30 years. He married Joann Haller (she had 5 children from a previous marriage) and they adopted John Ronald. Upon her passing he met and married the love of his life Zella Martin (she had 5 children from a previous marriage) and were married for 22 years until her passing in March of this year. Upon retiring, they moved from California to Milton, Wisconsin for 10 years and then onto Kentucky in 2011.
Ronnie was a happy, jolly, and generous man with a great sense of humor and loved being with his family and friends. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and shopping at lumber yards.
Ronnie is survived by 2 sisters Doreen (John) Bergman of Milton, WI and Jean (Norm) Winchell of Janesville, WI. One son John (Kelly) Tucker of California, 5 step daughters Wanda (Scott) Winkler, Darla (Darrell) Johnson, Michelle Miller, Glenda Tucker, and Michelle Lightfield, 3 step sons Steve (Cathy) Martin, Russel (Debbie) Martin, Joe (Lisa) Tucker, and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, 4 sisters, wife, step children and step grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, with Reverend Randy Williamson officiating. Burial, with full military honors provided by VFW Post 2112 of Sparta, will be in Cataract Cemetery, Cataract.
Visitation will be held from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
