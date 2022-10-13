Ronald L. Tucker

January 23, 1936 - October 10, 2022

Owensboro, KY - Ronald Leslie Tucker, 86, of Owensboro, Kentucky passed away peacefully, Monday, October 10, 2022, in his home with his son, step daughter and caregiver by his side. His family in Kentucky lovingly fussed over him during his illness with cancer. He was born to Marvin and Cathryn (Smith) Tucker on January 23, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio.

