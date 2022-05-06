Ronald L. "Ron" Flynn

February 2, 1948 - May 3, 2022
Stoughton, WI - Ronald L. Flynn of Stoughton, WI, age 74 passed away peacefully May 3rd, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Janesville, WI after a lengthy battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born in Monroe on February 6th, 1948, to Arthur & Agnes (Nordeng) Flynn. He graduated from Orfordville Parkview High School in 1966
When Ron was in his late teens and early 20's, he enjoyed spending time at the dragstrip racing cars. He met the love of his life, Sue Holtz, in February 1969 and married her in October 1969. He enjoyed going to Currie Lake, Hunting, Fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. In 1998 Ron retired from General Motors after 32 years. Ron was Municipal Judge in Footville, WI, for 13 years and belonged to the Municipal Judge Association. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Blackhawk Muskie Club, UAW, UAW local 95 retired workers of Janesville. In 2004 Ron and Sue moved to Benson, AZ and he became a member of UAW retired workers Tucson. He was also a member of the Elks Club in Benson, AZ.
Family and friends were especially important to Ron as was being on the telephone. In 2014 Ron & Sue moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to family and friends due to Ron's health. He enjoyed having company over to play cards, visiting, or have a few drinks. It did not matter where he was, Footville, Arizona, Currie Lake, Skaalen, or home (Sue's Apartment) he always wanted to be around people. 2017 Ron entered into Skaalen Nursing Home in Stoughton, WI. He donated his time to read to the Dementia/ Alzheimer's patients, he was crowned King of Skaalen for the Syttende Mai, was on the food committee, and a member of Men's Club.
Ron is survived by his wife Suzanne J. (Holtz) Flynn of 52 1/2 years; 2 children: Shawn Flynn (Matt Landgraf) Madison, WI and Heather (Cody) Olesiak Esko, MN; Grandchildren: Aven (Jourdan) Flynn Elkhorn, WI, Alyson Flynn Madison, WI, John Olesiak Esko, MN, Abby Landgraf Williams Bay, WI, and Jake Landgraf Indianapolis, IN; sister, Kathleen Kay Knudson-Taylor, Brodhead, WI; Uncle Jim Flynn (Mary Ann Sperry) Janesville, WI; along with many nieces, nephews, and close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur & Agnes Flynn.
The family would like to send a special thank you to his special workers at Skaalen Nursing Home and all staff at Agrace Hospice.
There will be no Funeral but, family will have an Old fashion Irish Wake - celebration of life at a later date. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com