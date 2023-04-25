Ronald L. Nieuwenhuis

Delavan, WI - Ronald Nieuwenhuis, age 67 of Delavan passed away on April 23, 2023 at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn, WI. Ron is now at home with his Lord and Savior. Ron was born on April 21, 1956 at Lakeland Hospital, Elkhorn, WI, the son of Eli and Alice (DeVries) Nieuwenhuis. Ron spent his early years attending Lakeland School until he was twenty-one years old. Ron then went on to VIP Services in Elkhorn for many years. VIP gave Ron the opportunity to work and have purpose for his life through staff and fellow employees. Ron's favorite place was "Home" with his loving parents. They devoted their lives to him. Ron enjoyed going out for Breakfast with his Dad on Saturday mornings and doing errands. Ron loved going out for supper on Friday nights and could be seen at the local restaurants having his cheeseburger and fries. The best part was getting a big bowl of jello with lots of whipping cream on top. Ron's Mom was his life line. Ron enjoyed spending twenty five years on weekends at Timberlee Camp Ground in East Troy with his parents. Ron loved the Golf cart rides. He loved Birthdays when he would always be known to shake the card and hope that money would fall out. In 2013, when Ron could no longer be cared for at home, it was very devastating for him, and life was never the same. But all in all he was a trooper. Ron was a wonderful brother and will be greatly missed. Ron was a lifelong member of the Delavan Christian Reformed Church. His favorite hymn was "How Great Thou Art." Ron knew and understood God was always present in his life. He had a child-like faith that stood strong.
Survivors include: sister; Theresa (Don) Hiemstra; brothers; Peter A. and (Gail), Eli and (Char), Larry and (Jean), Mel and (Peggy) Nieuwenhuis all of Delavan. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Peter.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Delavan Christian Reformed Church at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Tim Kooiman officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Memorials can be directed to the Delavan Christian Reformed Church or Delavan Christian School. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
Our family sends a special thank you to Dr. Clifford Poplar, MD and staff for their excellent care for Ron all these years. Thank you to Aurora Lakeland Medical Center for the kindness and respect shown to Ron with many ER visits and as a inpatient. Thank you to all the staff at Lakeland Health Care Center for the amazing care Ron received while making his "home" there. Thank you to staff of St. Croix Hospice for your care during these last few months.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Nieuwenhuis as a living tribute
