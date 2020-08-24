February 28, 1960 - August 20, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Ronald L. Becher, age 60, of Janesville, died on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his home after a brief and hard fought battle with leukemia.
Ron was born on February 28, 1960, the son of Aloysius and Bertie (Lauer) Becher in Marshfield, WI, two hours shy of being a leap year baby. The eighth of eleven siblings, Ron grew up in Stratford, WI. In his later teen years, he especially enjoyed visiting the Gorman farm near Halder, WI, while dropping off goods from his family's feed mill because he was able to see their daughter, Mary, while on the job.
While attending UW-Platteville for Mechanical Engineering, Ron married the girl from the farm and love of his life, Mary Gorman, at St. Patrick's in Halder on August 15, 1981. Upon graduating in 1983, their new baby girl, Amber, was prominently featured in his commencement photos. From Platteville, Ron and the new growing family moved to Janesville where he began work at General Motors and shortly thereafter welcomed their second daughter, Lindsay.
Life continued to grow and blossom in Janesville as Ron worked hard for his family, refined his bow hunting skills, invested in projects around the house, amassed an impressive collection of hats, and with Mary brought their third and fourth children, Emma and Jake, into the world.
The second half of Ron's professional career was spent with JP Cullen. This was a perfect fit, as Cullen's culture rooted in P.R.I.D.E. - Personal Responsibility In Daily Excellence - was at the core of Ron's work ethic. He loved his work, as he built and grew their Industrial Division, served as Vice President, and was entrusted to lead the company as their President for the past seven years.
Ron loved spending time with his family at their cabin, where he was an avid fisherman and guide - always willing to take off the fish for his squeamish kids or their friends. He made the absolute best Fish Fry in Wisconsin, always "practiced getting good hands" in euchre, and created some of the most excellent snow sculptures for the delight of his grandkids.
His family and friends will remember Ron for his steady presence, generosity, creativity, craftsmanship, prankster tendencies, many goofy and unique sayings ("that's how the pickle drips"), and his ability to captivate a crowd giving speeches at weddings and work meetings.
Ron is survived by his wife, Mary; four children: Amber (Joe), Lindsay (Geno) Finn, Emma (Grant), and Jake (Nicole); four grandchildren: Devon, Sam, George, and Max; mother, Bertie; ten siblings: Mary (James) Ellerbusch, Jane Esselman, Richard (Cindy), Judith (James) Wagner, Joseph (Sally), Elizabeth (Larry) Brantner, Charles (Anne Marie), Peter (Marie), Anthony (Ruth), and Raymond; and many other important family members and wonderful friends. Ron is preceded in death by his dad, Al; and his god-daughter, Erica.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CHURCH in Janesville. Due to COVID-19, seating capacity is reduced to 50%. The Mass will also be live-streamed online at www.sjv.org; access their Facebook or YouTube at 11 a.m. to pray along with the Mass. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
In Ron's memory, his family would encourage you to become a regular blood donor, and register with Be The Match (bone marrow registry).
The Becher family is so grateful to the Cullens for their generosity and friendship to Ron. Thank you also to the oncology team and 5SW staff at St. Mary's in Madison, as well as the nurses from Heartland Hospice, for their care for Ron over the past 6 months.