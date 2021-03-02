June 9, 1943 - February 25, 2021
Janesville, WI - Ronald Kimball, age 78, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Janesville on June 9, 1943, the son of Russell and Beatrice (Hagel) Kimball. He served in the U.S. Army, and had a lifelong love of the Army and its history. Ronald owned and operated Kimball Tree Service. When he was younger, he played drums in a local band. He had a passion for model trains, spending much of his time creating train yards and tracks.
Ronald is survived by his 2 sons, Richard (Kym) Kimball and Dave (Renee) Kimball; sister, Elaine Augestein; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 brothers, Bob and Chuck.
A private family celebration of life will be held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com