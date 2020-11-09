October 22, 1935 - November 2, 2020
Janesville, WI - Ronald K. Kolwitz, 85, of Janesville, WI died on November 2, 2020. Loving father and husband will be dearly missed by his wife of 25 years, Judith Ahrens; his children Stephanie (Brendan) Kimbrough, Gigi (Michael) Bohm, and Ronald (Deborah Kaye) Kolwitz II; grandchildren Hannah, Josse, Eva, and Keith; and his brother Roland (Jean) Kolwitz, nieces, nephews, and stepchildren. Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, the loving mother of his children, after 26 wonderful years of marriage, and his parents Roland and Ruth.
A freelance and commercial artist, manager at Vivid Signs, Inc. of Janesville, Ron Sr. was born in Milwaukee and attended art school at Layton School of Art. He had hobbies of model railroading, painting, landscaping, and spending time with family. He was a Private First Class Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a loving father, and husband known as someone who cared for others with great compassion.
Condolences and memories may be sent to Gigi Bohm at 2626 Newman Rd. #1, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 or left online at schmidtandbartelt.com/obituaries
A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10:30-12:00 at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home N84W17937 Menomonee Ave. Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 with procession to burial to follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park 10700 W. Capitol Dr. Milwaukee, WI 53222.