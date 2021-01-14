September 27, 1938 - January 11, 2021
Janesville, WI - Ronald K. Ganong, 82, of Janesville passed away at home with family on January 11, 2021. He was born to Howard and Laura Ganong (Kruger) on September 27, 1938 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. After graduating from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1956, he attended the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire graduating in 1961. He began his teaching and coaching career in Janesville at Marshall Junior High School and transferred to Craig High School in 1966 where he continued coaching football and teaching mathematics for over three decades. He continued his post-graduate education at the University of Illinois and Rockford College where he received his master's degree. He retired from the Janesville School District in 1995.
On November 21, 1959 he married Kay Thompson, and together they shared over 61 wonderful years of marriage. During his retirement, he enjoyed restoring his classic Mustang, playing handball, golf, and pheasant hunting. He had a passion for reading, watching high school, college, and professional sports (Craig, Badger and Packer games). Most importantly he enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in their various sports and activities. He and his wife traveled to all 50 states, as well as several foreign countries. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church his entire life and was part of the church's Visitation Committee. He was also active in the Meals on Wheels program in Janesville, as well as serving at the Wilson School Breakfast Club.
He is survived by his wife Kay; three sons: Scott (Ann) Ganong, Brian (Tammy) Ganong, and Steven (Lindsay) Ganong; grandchildren: Kyle and Alex Ganong of Salt Lake City, UT, Lexi Ganong of Janesville, and Abigail Ganong of Stillman Valley, IL; one brother, Howard of Louisville, Ky; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
A private service will be held for immediate family. To view a live streaming of the service on January 15, 2021 at 11:00 am, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com, and go to Ronald's "Tribute Wall". A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Agrace Hospice for the care and compassion they have provided during the past few months. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Agrace Hospice, Autumn Life (www.autumnlife.org) or the First Baptist Church of Janesville. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.