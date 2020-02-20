April 1, 1950 - February 15, 2020

Chicago, IL -- Ronald James Staaland, age 69, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2019 in Chicago, IL. Ron was born on April 1, 1950 to Kathryn J. and Donald E. Staaland in Edgerton, WI. Ron graduated from Edgerton High School in 1968 and from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1979. Ron was employed by the Merchandise National Bank and the Chicago Board of Options Exchange in Chicago. Ron was known as the family historian who was a wealth of knowledge, who loved to read, and who would have been a winning contestant on Jeopardy. His wit and no-nonsense approach, along with his lengthy phone conversations will be dearly missed. Ron was a die-hard Badger, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs fan, and loved his Chicago where he lived for many years.

Ron is survived by brothers, Dennis (Darcy) of Belvidere, IL, and Steven (Susan) of New Haven, IN; many nieces; nephews; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com