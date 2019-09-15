April 17, 1956 - September 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Ronald J. Zirk, age 63, of Janesville, succumbed to cancer after a valiant fight on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. He was born in Stoughton on April 17, 1956; the son of Rodney and Clarice (Markgraf) Zirk. Ron was a 1974 graduate of Parkview High School in Orfordville. He met his future wife, Susan (Ostram) Zirk on the circuit and they were married at the Afton Community Church on November 26, 1977. They were blessed with three children: Nichole, Tyler and Ivy. Ron worked as an Animal Technician for the Covance Company for many years, and also made many friends along the way. Ron enjoyed raising and showing his Guernsey Cows at the Rock County Fair, the Wisconsin State Fair, and the World Dairy Expo. He volunteered as a Junior Dairy Show Chaperone at the Wisconsin State Fair. He also volunteered his time at the World Dairy Expo, working as a shuttle driver for the attendees. He enjoyed geocaching to various locations throughout the Midwest, and was a proud supporter of Packers and Badgers Football.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 42 years, Susan; daughters, Nichole (Brian) Chapman and Ivy (Kyle) Ford; grandchildren, Nevada and Sylas Ford; father, Rodney (Thyra) Zirk; siblings: Rick Zirk, Robin (Lori) Zirk, Rian (Kathy) Zirk, Cindy Jordan, Corina (Paul) Lepek; many special nieces and nephews; and many extended family members and friends.

Ron is predeceased by his mother, Clarice; son, Tyler; and mother and father in-law, Wayne and Pauline Ostram.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME.