August 9, 1932 - May 5, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Ronald J. Struebin, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home. He was born in Janesville on August 9, 1932, the son of Albert and Gertrude (McGowan) Struebin. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force, and retired from the United States Postal Service after 33 years of service. He married Myrna Crawford in 1957. Ron was a competitive person who enjoyed playing softball for St. William's church, golfing, bowling, fishing and camping with family when the kids were young.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Myrna; four children: Mark (Susan) Struebin, Curt (Brad Hinrichs) Struebin, Mary (Robert) Conroy, Scott (Pamela) Struebin; and daughter-in-law, Denise Struebin; seven grandchildren: Adam, Scott, Brianna, Emilee, Riley, Joel, and Alison; five great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Turner; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Joel Struebin and Barry Struebin; brother, Edward Struebin.
Private Family services will be held at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory. A Memorial Mass will be held later. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com