January 10, 1947 - July 2, 2020
Janesville, WI - Ronald J. Foley, Sr., age 73, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Dodgeville on January 10, 1947, the son of John and Dorothy (Cullen) Foley. Ron was a kind, gentle man who put those around him at ease with his easy-going, fun-loving personality. He would go out of his way to help anyone, a characteristic that gained him many loyal and close friends. Ron worked at General Motors for over 30 years. In his free time, he was a classic car hauler and an avid auto racing fan. He was an elaborate story teller and enthusiastic conversationalist who always had a trucking story to share. In his final days Ron liked to say, "I'm on my last lap; I'll see you in Victory Lane."
Ronald is survived by his significant other, Darlene Adee; 2 children, Ronald J. Foley, Jr., and Wendy (Dan) Hewuse; 3 grandchildren: Samuel (Annette) Hewuse, Jacob (Bethany) Hewuse, and Hailey (Bo) Hayunga; great grandchild, Dustin Hayunga; 2 sisters, Karen Foley and Sandy Casales; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Janice Foley.
The Celebration of Life will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the DARLINGTON AMERICAN LEGION POST 214. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to extend warm appreciation to Agrace Hospice, Heather, and staff at Mercy Hospital and UW Health for their kind and loving care of Ron.