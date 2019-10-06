November 15, 1938 - October 3, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Ronald G. McCoy, 80, of Janesville, passed away at home on Thursday, October 3, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born November 15, 1938 in Rockford, IL, the son of the late Edgar and Dorothy Mae McCoy. Ron moved to Janesville when he was six months old. He was a graduate of Janesville High School, and served in the United States Marine Corps. Ron retired from General Motors after 38 years, and worked 14 years at Cedar Crest. He later volunteered at Cedar Crest for 10 more years. An avid country music fan, Ron was a record collector, and loved listening to his music, particularly his favorite artist, Johnny Cash. Ron also loved watching the Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. Ron was a long-time member of Bethel Baptist Church, and recently had been enjoying services at Church in the Barn, Faith Community, and Resonate Church.

Ron is survived by his wife, Evonne (Parsons) McCoy; three children: Kimberly (Jason) Wass and James McCoy, of Adelanto, CA, and Ron (Tricia) McCoy of Geneva, IL; six-step children: Renee (Steve) Marrujo of Perris, CA, Duane (Melissa) Warrenburg of Delavan, WI, Bambi (Jon) Matzke and Cheri (Matt) Diehls of Janesville, Wendy (Charles) Malone of Anderson, IN, and Thomas (Karin) Warrenburg of Auburn, ME; 25 grandchildren: Jessica, Erika, Riley, Kailin, Hayden, Crista, Steven, David, Rachel, Christopher, Jarrett, Tim, Justin, Cassie, Matthew, Megan, C.J., Zachary, Demetrius, Whitley, Spencer, Sydney, Hayley, Brenna and Carsen; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Jackie) McCoy of Brodhead, WI; and two sisters, Linda Mohr of Rockford, IL and Margaret (Tom) Steele of Brodhead, WI. Also surviving is Ron's best friend, Sandy Weber; and his fur baby, KC; as well as many nieces; nephews; family and friends.

A memorial service will be held October 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. There will be a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society, 222 S. Arch St. Janesville, WI 53548.

