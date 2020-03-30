- March 26, 2020
Evansville -- Ronald G. Carlsen, age 57, of Evansville, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 26th, 2020. Ron was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Allen Carlsen Sr. and Corrine Carlsen (DeMar). He graduated from Union Grove High School in 1981. In 1980, he met the love of his life Pat and they were married in July of 1982. Ron was a jack of all trades. He spent a majority of his life working for the State of Wisconsin in a few different locations and played various roles over multiple decades. He often took on extra jobs in many different trades over the years. At the end of his life he had even started his own business and was immensely happy doing interior painting. In 2004 Ron was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndromes. His diagnosis became the beginning of a battle that would test his strength, patience, and will to live. He also learned that he had a gift to give to the world before he would be done fighting. Ron spent the next 16 years loving his people fiercely. He had an amazing way of making strangers his best friends and treating everyone like they were the most important person in the world. Ron smiled a lot and had a special twinkle in his eye when he did. After receiving a bone marrow stem cell transplant in 2007 from an unrelated hero from Germany, he began a new portion of his life that he dedicated to connecting with and helping other transplant recipients as well as cancer survivors. He spent a lot of his time raising awareness about the importance of donation
and helping add people to the National Bone Marrow Donor Registry. He believed it was his calling to raise awareness to help save lives and to give people whatever they needed for support to get through their journey. Ron was an avid music enthusiast. He couldn't get enough of music in any way shape or form. He listened to and greatly enjoyed all music, but his one true love was with the band Bachman-Turner Overdrive. He enjoyed going to concerts of all kinds and often met many members of many bands. Some of his most
beloved memories included quality time with the members of BTO. His love of music also brought him relationships with other gearheads as he became close across the globe with many people who shared in his love of music. Ron's biggest legacy was his family. He had a deep love for Pat, his wife of 37 years that he felt with his whole heart. Together they had two wonderful daughters, Katie and Kristie that he constantly bragged about. The three women in his life were his world and anyone who he took the time to talk to knew that well. Most recently he added a soon to be son in law Nick to his immediate family. Ron was proud that Nick was joining his family and bragged often about his excitement of his daughter Katie's upcoming wedding he will now need to attend in spirit. Being with and there for his family was always his top priority. He often spoke about how his battle was won because he was motivated by them and his faith would see him through. He enjoyed every minute of time he had with his family, spending time with them was more important to him than anything in the world. His family wants to make sure that everyone continues to know how much he loved his people. Be kind to everyone, smile at people around you and always help those in need.
Ron had a large family and is survived by his wife Pat (Acker) Carlsen; Children, Katie Carlsen and Kristie Carlsen; Soon to be Son-in-law, Nick Byers; Mother, Corinne Carlsen; many siblings and their spouses by blood and marriage; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his "gen-twin" and hero Claudia Feuerbach and her family in Germany. Ron is preceded in death by his father Allen Carlsen Sr.; Sister, Brenda Carlsen; Mother in Law, Donna Acker; many other close friends and family and several fellow cancer fighters gone too soon. Unfortunately due to the current state of the country and restrictions on gatherings in place, it will not be possible for services outside of a small gathering of less than 10 to be held until restrictions are lifted. Please know a celebration of life will be hosted in Ron's honor at a later date, yet to be announced.
In closing, Ron's family would like everyone to consider adding yourselves to the National Bone Marrow Donor Registry as it gave Ron and his family 16 years of life they would not have had. Please also honor him by living like he was known to do. Love your people and tell them every moment you can. Never leave without making sure they know your love. Be clear in their importance to you, because you never know when a conversation will be your last. Lastly, never forget to "rock on!"
