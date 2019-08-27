December 28, 1959 - August 23, 2019

Darien, WI -- Ronald Everett Sanders Jr. was born December 28, 1959, to Ronald Sanders, Sr. (Kathy) and Danielle Hornett (Bruce), who are still with us, along with his brother, Dustan (Christine) Sanders. Ronald married his high school sweetheart Sherry (Carpenter), whom we lost 15 years ago. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 23, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He has four children which succeed him: Lucas, Jessica, Aaron, and Amanda. He had 13 grandchildren who will remember him for the kind, gentle, loving man he was: Aliyah, Ashlyn, Brennan, Madeline, Haili Jo, Thomas (TJ), Braelyn, Emma, Kayden, Gabriel, Jeqoia Li, Kenzie, and Bryson.

The celebration of life service will be at Betzer Funeral Home at 118 S 2nd St., Delavan, WI 53115 on September 1, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.