March 23, 1938 - June 9, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Ronald E. Lexa, age 81, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital Janesville. He was born in East St. Louis, IL, on March 23, 1938, the son of Frank and Wymple (Kreig) Lexa, Sr. He married Sandy Speth on December 14, 1962, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison. Ronald served his country in U.S. Air Force for 41/2 years. He retired from General Motors after thirty years of service. Ron enjoyed camping and traveling the country with his family while they were growing up. He also enjoyed playing hardball for the Madison Nedrebos' Baseball Team while he served in the United States Air Force. Once he moved to Janesville, he played lots of softball, and eventually coached Janesville Little League Baseball for a few years. Ron was an avid UW Wisconsin Badgers Basketball and Football fan. He also loved his Milwaukee Brewers, the Saint Louis Cardinals, and the Green Bay Packers. Ron bowled for years and golfed for many more. He loved playing cards with family and friends, enjoyed his time at the family cabin in Portage, fishing, and sitting around a camp fire with the neighbors, Les and Eileen.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; four children: Mary (Paul Baltzer) Lexa, Mike (Dawn) Lexa, Mark (Lisa) Lexa, and Monty Lexa; five grandchildren: Alex Lexa, Tyler Kilmer, Katie Sue Kilmer, Carley (Drake) Foster; and Camron Lexa; two siblings, Lois (Ray) Vaughn, and Melba Kocurek; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings: Shirley Johnson, Joyce Tallent, and Frank Lexa, Jr.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2015 Kellogg Ave., Janesville. A visitation will be held at the Church from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com