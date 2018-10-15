March 18, 1943 - October 13, 2018

Brodhead, WI -- Ronald E. Bruce, age 75, of Brodhead, passed away on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at the U.W. Hospital, Madison, WI. He was born on March 18, 1943, in Vernon County, WI, the son of George E. and Charlotte G. (Pepper) Bruce. He married Joanne R. Zurfluh on November 4, 1967, in Monticello, WI. Ron was a carpenter and had worked for Bruni-Miller of Monroe and the Monroe Clinic as a cabinet maker and in maintenance. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran, having been stationed in Germany. Ron was a pilot and a member of the E.A.A., who enjoyed flying, being outdoors and building things out of wood or metal. He always enjoyed a challenge and finding solutions for problems; if something needed fixing, he would find a solution by changing or fabricating something until he was satisfied.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne; his children, Cheri (Richard) Dallman, Brooklyn, WI, and Allen (Penni) Bruce, Brodhead; two sisters, Geraldine (David) Hanson, Dodgeville, WI, and Maxine (Roger) Denhof, Brodhead; and two granddaughters, Kaleigh and Emileigh.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 18, 2018, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, with military rites. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse