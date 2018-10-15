March 18, 1943 - October 13, 2018
Brodhead, WI -- Ronald E. Bruce, age 75, of Brodhead, passed away on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at the U.W. Hospital, Madison, WI. He was born on March 18, 1943, in Vernon County, WI, the son of George E. and Charlotte G. (Pepper) Bruce. He married Joanne R. Zurfluh on November 4, 1967, in Monticello, WI. Ron was a carpenter and had worked for Bruni-Miller of Monroe and the Monroe Clinic as a cabinet maker and in maintenance. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran, having been stationed in Germany. Ron was a pilot and a member of the E.A.A., who enjoyed flying, being outdoors and building things out of wood or metal. He always enjoyed a challenge and finding solutions for problems; if something needed fixing, he would find a solution by changing or fabricating something until he was satisfied.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne; his children, Cheri (Richard) Dallman, Brooklyn, WI, and Allen (Penni) Bruce, Brodhead; two sisters, Geraldine (David) Hanson, Dodgeville, WI, and Maxine (Roger) Denhof, Brodhead; and two granddaughters, Kaleigh and Emileigh.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 18, 2018, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, with military rites. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse