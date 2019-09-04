December 4, 1940 - September 1, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Ronald D. Sommervold, 78, of Edgerton, WI, passed away at Mercy Hospital on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Ron was born in Edgerton on December 4, 1940, to the late Anton and Georgia (Flattem) Sommervold. He graduated from Edgerton High School in the Class of 1959. On October 20, 1962, Ron married Judith Ann Burns at Central Lutheran Church. He worked for a number of years at the Nunn Bush Shoe Factory, and then worked for GM for over 35 years, retiring in 2002. He then worked for the Piggly Wiggly for 12 years. Ron loved to talk to people, and spend time with his family. He loved watching the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. He was a longtime member of Central Lutheran Church in Edgerton.

Ron is survived by his daughter, Bonnie (Mark) Staff of Edgerton; sisters, Karen (James) Jensen of Edgerton, Judy (Carl) Schultz of Edgerton; sister-in-law: Beverly (Franklin) Lien of Cambridge, WI; brother-in-law, Larry (Susan) Burns of Edgerton; special friend, Mary Giese; and many nieces; nephews; and friends. He was preceded by his parents; and his wife, Judith Ann Sommervold.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton with Pastor Erik Jelinek officiating. Burial will follow at Fassett Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the start of the services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be made in Ron's name at a later date.

