Ronald Culver

Beloit, WI - Ronald W. Culver, 68, of Beloit, WI, died on Friday, February 4, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on July 16, 1953 in Beloit, WI, the son of George and Mary (Young) Culver Jr. Ronald married Colleen O'Brien on August 3, 1974 in St. Jude Catholic Church.
Ronald was employed by Wisconsin Power & Light/Alliant Energy for over 40 years. Throughout his life he had several health issues including being a diabetic since he was two years old, double amputee, and a kidney transplant which was lovingly donated by his son, Joshua. Even though he fought through many trials in his life, his family always came first. Ronald was very family oriented and was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. He was in R.O.T.C. when he was younger and enjoyed woodworking, camping, biking, and photography. Ronald also enjoyed working with hobby trains, going antiquing, and reading. He was extremely active and was always doing yardwork or some type of home improvement.
Survivors include his wife, Colleen; sons, Joshua (Jennifer) Culver and Alex Culver; grandson, Nicholas Culver-Frye; brothers, Chris and Craig Culver, Tim (Melinda) Smull and Terry Smull; sister, Sheryl (Ed) Jett; sisters-in-law, Paula Culver, Teresa O'Brien, and Mary O'Brien; brothers-in-law, John (Joan) O'Brien, Terry (Dorothy) O'Brien and Mike Parker; several nieces and nephews; his fur babies: dogs, Ariel and Trapper, and his bird, Pretty Boy.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Kurt Culver and Dale Culver; stepfather, Ivan Smull; in-laws, Al and Lorraine O'Brien; brothers-in-law, Paul (Sherri) O'Brien and Michael O'Brien; sister-in-law, Julie Parker; and his fur baby, Lucy Lou.
Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. A Private family memorial service will be held.