May 27, 1954 - April 13, 2022
Decatur, IL - DECATUR, IL/EVANSVILLE, WI - Ronald Charles Sarow, age 67, passed away unexpectedly during sleep at his home in Decatur on April 13, 2022. Ron was born on May 27, 1954, in Madison, WI to his parents Willard Charles and Dorothy Elaine (Butts) Sarow. Ron graduated with highest honors from Evansville High School in 1972. He continued his education at the University of Wisconsin--Whitewater graduating in 1976 with a Bachelor's Degree Science-Medical Technology. Ron started his long-standing career at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL as a Registered Medical Technologist (ASCP) in 1976 and transitioned as an Information Systems Specialist later in his career at Hospital Sisters Health Systems (HSHS) retiring on December 24, 2019.
Ron was an ever-curious lifelong learner. He was an avid reader and his many joys in life included extensive stamp and coin collections. A fondness for classical music and opera started in his youth and continued as he enjoyed Saturdays with the Met Opera broadcasts. His interests and hobbies were varied with on-line jigsaw puzzles and an occasional visit to the casino. He enjoyed the curious characters shared by his two pet cats. Ron especially took pride in his flower beds and tending to his lawn. He enjoyed watching UW Badger football and basketball and Green Bay Packers games. Ron was known as a kind and generous person with a friendly sense of humor, who will be missed by many.
Ron is survived by his brother Dean (Sharon) Sarow of Evansville; sisters: Gwendolyn (James) Becker of Waunakee, Donna Sarow of Madison/Evansville, and Phyllis (Abe) Runaas of Albany; nieces: Abigail (Jonathan) Moynihan of Apple Valley, MN, and Kristin Becker (A.J. Romero) of Littleton, CO, as well as his Aunt Maxine Sarow of Evansville and numerous cousins. He is also survived by his great nieces and great nephews: McKenna and Brady Moynihan and Izzy and Andy Romero.
Ron was preceded in death by his father Willard on January 18, 1997; his mother Dorothy on April 8, 2015; his grandparents: Charles and Louise (Fenrick) Sarow, Harry and Maurine (Smith) Butts, aunts and uncles, and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, 130 South Fifth Street in Evansville with Pastor Tom Moe officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00-2:30 p.m. Burial will take place at Bethel Cemetery in Center Township immediately following the service. Memorials in Ron's name are suggested to the Animal Protection League in Decatur, IL, or the Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) Mission Outreach in Decatur, IL.
