Ronald Anden

February 22, 1944 - October 3, 2020
Janesville, WI- Ronald "Ronnie" Anden, age 76, of Janesville, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Jefferson Memory Care, Jefferson, WI.
He was born February 22, 1944 in Janesville, WI, the son of the late Curtis and Mary (Courtney) Anden. He attended Janesville schools. He lived his entire life in Janesville.
Ronnie enjoyed watching the Packers, NASCAR racing, watching tv and listening to country music.
Ronnie is survived by his siblings: Dennis "Denny" Anden and Patricia "Patti" Beese, both of Janesville, WI; nieces, nephews, and numerous friends with whom he enjoyed having beer or two. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Myron Anden and sister Geraldine Anden.
Due to COVID concerns there will be no services for Ronnie. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
The family would like to thank the Jefferson Memory Care for the care they gave Ronnie.