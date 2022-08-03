Rockford, IL - Ronald Allen Kopke, 74, of Rockford, passed away on Monday July 25, 2022. Born May 9, 1948 in Stoughton, WI the son of Merle and Loraine (Wealti) Kopke. He was a Graduate of Oregon High School, Oregon, WI, Class of 1966, and a Veteran of the U.S. Navy retiring after 25 years of service in 1989. Ronald married Rita Holloway on May 21,1984 in Mt. Clemons, MI.
Ron stayed busy with other jobs after retiring from Navy, he worked part time at Sears, and then for UPS where he retired from after ten years. Most recently he worked for Greater Rockford Auto Auction transporting cars. He loved driving with the guys.
Ron enjoyed playing cards, golf, and scratching his lottery tickets. He loved hanging out with family and friends. He was also very good at working on lawn mowers and other small engines. He loved his Green Bay Packers too.
He was preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Loraine Kopke. Survived by his wife, Rita; daughter, Melissa (Daniel) Janz of Madison, WI; grandchild, Taylor Janz; and siblings: Annetta Powell of Oregon, WI, Rita (Ralph) Ranieri of Streamwood, IL, Gordy (Anna) Kopke of Oregon, WI, Merlane (Tom) Keller of Oregon, WI, and Bonnie Kopke of Tucson, AZ, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022, 1:00 pm - 3:00pm, at Kopke's Greenhouse, 1828 Sand Hill Rd., Oregon, WI 53575
