Ronald Allen Kopke

May 9, 1948 - July 25, 2022

Rockford, IL - Ronald Allen Kopke, 74, of Rockford, passed away on Monday July 25, 2022. Born May 9, 1948 in Stoughton, WI the son of Merle and Loraine (Wealti) Kopke. He was a Graduate of Oregon High School, Oregon, WI, Class of 1966, and a Veteran of the U.S. Navy retiring after 25 years of service in 1989. Ronald married Rita Holloway on May 21,1984 in Mt. Clemons, MI.

