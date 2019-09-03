June 21, 1957 - August 28, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Ronald Alan Hallett was born June 21, 1957, in Beloit, WI. He was a 1975 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and was proud to retire from Frito-Lay after 40 years of service. Ron was an avid marksman, and was an active member of both Rock County Rifle and Pistol Club, and Beloit Rifle Club where he volunteered many hours of service. Ron was a craftsman who enjoyed building projects and working on his truck. He spent countless hours in the company of beloved pets: Red, Chubs, Rocky, Baxter, Rory, Napoleon and Coach. Ron adored his family and was a loyal husband, devoted dad, and joyous grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Evelyn (Hill) Hallett; and by his wife Debbie (Dray) Hallett with whom he enjoyed two sons. He is survived by his wife, Connie (Gant) Hallett; his sons, Matthew (Barbie) Hallett and Tim Hallett; granddaughter, Elle; step daughter, Audrey (Corey) Turner; five siblings, Robert Hallett, Raymond (Cindy) Hallett, Russell (Jeannette) Hallett, Roger Hallett and Mary Hallett; 11 nieces and nephews; 13 great nieces and great nephews.

On August 28, 2019, Ron passed peacefully at home after a long and brave battle with cancer.

"If you get in with the right bunch of fellows, people see you having fun, just a-laying in the sun, tell them that you like it this way...taking care of business, every day."

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Leesons Park Pavilion, 2200 Milwaukee Road, Beloit, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Ron's name to the Friends of the Rock County Rifle and Pistol Club, P.O. Box 640 Janesville, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com