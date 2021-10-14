Ronald A. "Moe" Syverson

Janesville, WI - Ronald "Moe" A. Syverson, age 81, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, following a 41-year struggle with diabetes and heart complications. He was born in Blair, WI on May 20, 1940, the son of Melvin and Corrine (Quarne) Syverson. He married Ferne L. Thompson on July 23, 1960, in Pleasantville, WI. Ron worked for General Motors for 33 years until his retirement. He had also worked at Harders Honda as a mechanic. Ron was a trap-shooter and an avid hunter, especially pheasants, deer, and waterfowl. He enjoyed being outdoors with his grandchildren and beloved hunting dogs. He was a member of UAW Local 95, Janesville Conservation Club, sponsor of a motorcycle racing team, and volunteered for the Rock County Trail Coalition.
Ron is survived by his wife, Ferne, of 61 years; son, Scott (Pauline) Syverson of Clinton; 5 grandchildren: Joseph Syverson, Kyle (Nicole) Syverson, Stacy (Eric) Gallagher, Stephanie (Breck) Kadlec, and Danielle (Alex) Ortiz; 5 great grandchildren: Bryson, Grace, Lucas, Myles, and Madelyn; 3 sisters: Joyce Hoffman, Darlene Audibert, and LeAnn Theisen; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Todd Syverson; and brother, Don Syverson.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME & CREATION SERVICES, 21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville with Rev. Paula Harris officiating. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
