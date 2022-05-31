Darien, WI - DARIEN - Ronald A. Meyer, age 88, of Darien passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. He was born in Wheeling, IL on April 23, 1934 to Albert and Laura (Schoenbeck) Meyer. Ron was united in marriage to Wilma Risseeuw on February 22, 1957 in Clinton, WI. They had a farm until 1985 and then owned and operated Messerschmidt Upholstery from 1995-2021.
Ron is survived by his wife of 65 years, Wilma; four children, Tim (Dawne) Meyer, of Darien, Kristine (Carl) Dowse, of Tomahawk, Daniel (Jolene) Meyer, of Ripon, and Jon Meyer, of Wausau; eight grandchildren, Eric (Melinda Allhands) Dowse, Joshua (Lindsey) Meyer, Nate (Jenny) Dowse, Jason (Beth) Meyer, Jacob (Megan) Meyer, Breann (Bryan) Gruenewald, Carter (Sara Frank) Meyer, and Jeffrey Meyer; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Ruby (Richard) Hagen.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan with Rev. Robert P. Rickman officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service on Friday at the church. Memorials can be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran School. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
