Delavan, WI - Romayne L. Gallagher, age 93, of Delavan passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at home. She was born in Spring Prairie, WI on May 21, 1928 to Gustav and Minnie (Schultz) Wrase. Romayne was united in marriage to Clarence "Gebo" Gallagher on October 2, 1954 in Lake Geneva. He passed away on February 15, 2006. Romayne worked at Swiss-Tech for over 40 years. She enjoyed traveling, babysitting, watching TV, knitting baby hats for the NICU, and loved spending time with her family.
Romayne is survived by her four sons, Bradley (Pam) Gallagher, of Whitewater, Michael (Kim) Gallagher, of Elkhorn, Mark Gallagher, of Darien, and Timothy Gallagher, of Delavan; six grandchildren, Jamie, Mitchell (Kristin), Danny, Mark, Dylan, and Logan; four great grandchildren, Brittany (John), Alex, Brayden, and Ethan; three great-great grandchildren, Paige, Eric, and Kahleb; and many nieces and nephews.
Romayne is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; her parents; siblings, Alice, Clarence, Helen, Donald, Doris, and Robert; and a grandson, Jason Papcke.
Private Family Services will be held. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Romayne Gallagher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
