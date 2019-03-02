July 8, 1941 - February 28, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Romana Harris, 77, of Elkhorn, WI, died Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born July 8, 1941 in Lvov, Poland, the daughter of the late Nikodem and Agnes (Kozlowski) Koszykowski. She was married for over 16 years to John Michael Harris. Romana had a degree in CAD drafting from Gateway Technical College. Over the years she worked for the Abbey Resort in Fontana, WI, was print layout specialist for over 20 years with Guardian Container of Elkhorn, and worked as a checker for Sentry Foods of Elkhorn, WI retiring in 2014. She enjoyed oil painting, gardening and cooking.

Romana was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, who will be missed by her three children: Eileen Harris of Elkhorn, WI, Susan (David) Kanoy of Ballwin, MO and John (Kim) Harris of Joliet, IL; two grandchildren, Hannah and Hunter Harris. Romana was preceded in death by her three sisters: Kazimiera Weglewski, Gene Clark and Irene Floyd; and by one brother, Edward Koszykowski.

Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 107 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, WI, with Father Oriol Regales officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at church. Memorials may be made in Romana's name to: Lakeland Animal Shelter P.O. Box 1000, Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory Elkhorn, WI.