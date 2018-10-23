Rollin "Rollie" Westcott

November 17, 1927 - October 19, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Rollin "Rollie" K. Wescott, age 90, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 19, 2018 at the St. Elizabeth Home. He was born in Edgerton on November 17, 1927, the son of Alfred and Hazel (Hewitt) Wescott. Rollie attended Edgerton High School, and went on to honorably serve our country in the United States Navy during World War II. He married his loving wife, Beverly A. Hanson, in Janesville on August 2, 1947. Rollie owned and operated Wescott Auto Salvage Yard for over 40 years.
Rollie is survived by his wife, Beverly Wescott; daughters, Priscilla (Buster) Collette and Dawn (William) Grenzow; sister, Ruth Ann Hanewall; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. He is predeceased by his parents; daughter, Suzanne Braden; siblings, June Tubbs and Robert "Bud" Wescott; brother-in-law, Robert Hanewall; niece, Sharon McElwee; and nephews, Tom Wescott and Mark Hanewall.
A celebratory funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Schneider Funeral Home; with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial and Military Honors will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice in Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Our sincere thanks to Agrace Hospice and the St. Elizabeth Home staff for their many kindnesses.
