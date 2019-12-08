Rollin "Ole" Natter

February 14, 1929 - November 25, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Rollin "Ole" A. Natter, age 90, of Janesville, passed away peacefully with his loved ones at his bedside on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Oak Park Place in Janesville. He was born in Edgerton, WI, on February 14, 1929, the son of Arthur and Julia (Erickson) Natter. Rollin was married to the love of his life, Sally Ann (Schmidt) on July 19, 1952 in her parent's backyard in Edgerton, and they were blessed with two sons, David and Daniel. Rollin honorably served our country in the United States Navy, and went on to receive his Bachelor Degree in Education from Milton College in 1952, where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball every year for four years. He was inducted into Milton College Sports Hall of Fame, and the NAIA District 14 Hall of Fame.

In his early years, Rollin was employed as a minor league umpire with central U.S. minor league teams, and in Canada. With his vast knowledge and love of baseball, basketball, and football, Rollin served as a coach to many high school teams (Milton, Wisconsin Dells, and Janesville High School) where he also taught Social Studies. Rollin was proprietor of many local restaurants over the years, including the Wisconsin Dells Burger Bar, Mr. Pancake, Red Wagon Restaurants, Janesville Oasis, Red Apple Restaurant, Norse Chalet, the Red Apple #2, and the Beloit Depot. During that time, he was active in the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, and was a past president and Restaurateur of the Year recipient. He was responsible for the Janesville icon, Bessie the Cow! In addition, Ole was a marketing expert, using popcorn and grilling onions to attract customers to his Burger Bar. He is quoted as saying, "Free advertisement, good or bad, is still free advertisement!"

Rollin was an active member of the American Legion, Moose, and Elk Lodges in Janesville, Marshfield, and Punta Gorda, FL. As a sportsman, Ole enjoyed hunting and fishing, which took him on travels from Alaska to Africa. As an entrepreneur, he also owned and operated Marshfield Pheasant Farm. Ask his sons about the unique way Ole exercised his hunting dogs. He was a founder and charter member of Ducks Unlimited in Beloit and Janesville. In addition, he was a benefactor of Bark River Hatchery, Safari Club International, and Wisconsin Game Farm Association. For many years, Ole, along with his sons, hosted wild game feeds and benefit dinners at his Red Apple Restaurant, including benefit dinners for local Sports Hall of Fame dinners.

Rollin was a remarkable man who lived a very full and exciting life. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, his family, and many friends. He took many trips to Las Vegas and Germany, as well as family trips to Disney and Alaska. He enjoyed winters in Arizona and Florida. Ole loved his family and enjoyed his time with them. Gathering family at his cottage for pontoon rides, playing cribbage, and cook outs were special times to him. He loved playing polka music at the cottage, and was light on his feet when dancing! His red and white truck would often be seen at all his grandchildren's sporting events with an occasional whistle to get their attention. He frequently mailed his grandchildren words of wisdom written on scratch pieces of paper and mailed in recycled envelopes. The lessons he taught, the work ethic he instilled, and the love he shared will never be forgotten. The family thanks him for leaving behind many warehouses full of crap (treasures) beyond belief that the boys and grandsons will have to clear out!

Rollin is survived by his wife, Sally; his sons, David (Beth) Natter and Daniel (Kimberly) Natter; grandchildren: Gretchen (fiance, Greg Holton) Natter, Anders (AJ) Natter, Jennifer (Jose Suarez) Natter, and Jason (Jessica) Natter; great-grandchildren: Bruno, Pierce and Everly; special nephew and his wife, Bill and Kathy Tiegs, who gave support during their days in Punta Gorda; along with numerous extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Junice (Jim) Tiegs; brother, LaVerne (Bid) Natter; and good friend, Eldon (Turkey) Johnson.

Ole Natter disliked funerals. He wanted his family to throw a good German polka party! To honor his requests, there will be a celebration of life, (German celebration), held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, time to be decided, at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: the charity of your choice, local sports team of your choice, local conservation chapter of your choice, or your local conservative party, politician of your choice. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Special thank you to the staff of Oak Park Place and Agrace Hospice for their kindness, support and care.