Rollin Lawrence "Rollie" Royce

January 20, 1931 - January 6, 2021
Janesville, WI - Rollin "Rollie" Lawrence Royce, age 89, of Janesville, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in in the small farming community of Keota, Iowa on January 20, 1931; the son of Herbert and Lucille (Bohrofen) Royce. Rollie graduated from Keota High in 1949 and proudly served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955. After he was discharged he returned to Iowa and became reacquainted with his future wife, Janice Dill. Rollie moved to Wisconsin to help with a family business, and married Janice in Madison on April 27, 1957. He attended the Wisconsin Electrical School in Madison from 1957 to 1959 and received a degree in Electronics. Rollie and Jan moved to Janesville in 1959, where Rollie was employed with Amphenol Borg, and eventually went to work for Gilman Engineering as a hydraulics engineer, retiring in 1993. Rollie was a kind-hearted man with a great sense of humor who could fix just about anything. He was always the "go to guy" for everyone who knew him. Rollie was an active member of Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, and Lifeline.
Rollie is survived by his wife, Jan; children: H. Scott Royce, Natalie (Charles) Johnson, and Robyn (Marty Kanter-Cronin) Royce; grandchildren: Ashleigh (Stephen) Krueter, Samantha (Tyler) Tyrer, and Taylor (Steven) Garcia; great grandchildren: Liam, Lochlan, Emily, Weston, Finley, and Everleigh; and many extended family members and dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joann Humphreys; and infant son, Paul Rollin, in 1962.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, with committal held in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to: Agrace Hospice, Rotary Botanical Gardens, or to Nativity of Mary Catholic Church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. To watch a livestreaming of the Mass at 11 AM on Wednesday, January 13th, or for online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The Royce Family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Agrace Hospice. Their kindness and support for Rollie will never be forgotten.