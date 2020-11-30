Rollin Gene Howard

November 24, 2020
Evansville, WI - Rollin "Rollie" Gene Howard age 78 passed away on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at University Hospital Madison. He was born on September 21, 1942 in Janesville Wisconsin the son of George and Carol (Croak) Howard. He was a graduate of Evansville High School. Rollie married DeAnn Tracy on December 2, 1961 in Brooklyn Wisconsin and they have celebrated fifty nine years together. He worked for General Motors in Janesville for over thirty years before retiring in 2004. He loved to go hunting, fishing and enjoyed the time he spent at lake Namakagon in northern wisconsin. He enjoyed taking his corvette for rides in the summer and liked to travel. He is survived by his wife DeAnn of Evansville, son Bob (Lisa) Howard of Lansing MI., daughter Mechele (Pat) Noonan of Brodhead WI., grandchildren, Jarred (luna) Howard, Calvin Howard, Ryan Noonan, Nicholas Noonan, Abbey (Patrick) Noreen, Alivia Tinker, two brothers, Kenny (Barb) Howard, Kendell (Diane) Howard, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Richard "Dick" Howard.
A private family service will be held due to covid 19 and a celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family.
Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com