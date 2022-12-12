Rollin Cooper Dec 12, 2022 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save November 24, 2022Whitewater, WI - Rollin Benjamin Cooper, 92, Whitewater, passed away on November 24, 2022 at Shorehaven nursing home in Oconomowoc, WI.Celebrations of Rollie's life will be December 16th and 17th in Whitewater. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com To plant a tree in memory of Rollin Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Sign up for our Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Games Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Special section Spring Home Improvement Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form