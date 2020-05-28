Rolland "Rollie" Larson

March 23, 1928 - May 26, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Rolland "Rollie" Edward Larson, Korean War Veteran, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Sparta on March 23, 1928, the son of Lawrence and Dolores (Wurster) Larson. He married Phyllis Schultz on September 29, 1956, and she preceded him in death on January 15, 1995. Rollie worked as a high school custodian and retired in 2001.
Rollie is survived by his three daughters: Carolyn (Paul) Minkey, Suzanne Larson, and Michelle (Tom) Mickelson; four grandchildren: Jeremy (Angi) Minkey, Lauren (Adam) Kepler, Stefan (Emily Grames) Minkey, and Kaitlyn (David) Archbold; four great-grandchildren: Braxton Minkey, Harlow Minkey, Remington Kepler, and Grayson Archibald; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sister, Bonnie Larson (Chuck) Vance.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at ST. MATTHEW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH with Rev. James Janke officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the church. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial Donations are preferred to Rotary Botanical Gardens. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com