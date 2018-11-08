Rolland "Rollie" Devlin

January 23, 1925 - November 6, 2018
Evansville, WI -- Rollie E. Devlin, age 93, passed away on November 6, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI. He was born on a farm in Union Township, the son of Orville and Clara (Rasmussen) Devlin. He attended Butts Corner Country School, and graduated from Evansville High School in 1942. Rollie honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy from December 7, 1942 until the war was over. Rollie (at age 17) and his brother, Marvin, enlisted together exactly one year to the day after Pearl Harbor. They were known as the Pearl Harbor Avengers. Rollie went to every island in the South Pacific on board his ship, the Veruna. After service, he attended Madison Business College and earned a business degree. On March 26, 1948, Rollie and Shirley (Wall) were united in marriage in Oshkosh, WI. They spent 45 great years together, camping, laughing, and raising 4 children, until her death on March 15, 1993.
Rollie and his father sold insurance together, and eventually he started Devlin Agency Real Estate. He was "Realtor of the Year" in 1980 for Rock County. He also owned the Party Port and Pizza Palace. (Everyone loved that pizza and Shirley's donuts!) Rollie has always been proud of the things he did for the Evansville community. He founded the Empty Stocking Club, and was instrumental in getting both the swimming pool and (Continental) Evansville Manor up-and-running. He lived most of his life in Evansville. Rollie and Shirley did winter in Arizona for several years, and, after the passing of his beloved wife, Shirley, he moved to Arizona permanently. While in Arizona, he reunited with a long-time friend from Evansville, Kathy Disch. They were companions for many years. In 2012, Rollie returned to Evansville to be closer to his children. Rollie enjoyed golfing with his friends for many years. He has always been a card player, and so enjoyed playing cards with his children and grandchildren.
Rollie is survived by his four children: Dean (Laura) Devlin, Barb (Ken) Howard, Joanne (Steve) Peterson, and Kaye (Allan) Crocker. He is survived by his grandchildren: Angie (Scott) Timmerman, Karin (Bernie) Vassar, Anne (Patrick) Rooney, Jana (Ryan Lindemann) Crocker, Stacie (Cody) Putnam, and Brian (Jessy) Crocker. He is further survived by his 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Ken (Clara) Devlin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; companion, Kathy; parents, Orville and Clara; and brother, Marvin.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Evansville, with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. Military Rites will follow the service at church, provided by V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at church on Saturday. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com
"I leave my thoughts, my laughter, my dreams, to you whom I have treasured. And all I take with me as I leave you is your love and the millions of memories of all that we have shared. So I truly enter my new life as a millionaire."
We will miss you, Dad!
