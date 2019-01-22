Roland Glen Lettman

July 26, 1952 - January 18, 2019

Milton, WI -- Roland Glen Lettman, age 66, of Milton, WI, passed away on, Friday, January 18, 2019. He was born on July 26, 1952, to Glen Lettman and Henrietta Fosnot, in Richland Center, WI. Roland married the love of his life, Debra Kirk, on October 19, 1974, and the couple had four children. He retired from General Motors after 35 years of service. Roland loved his family, and anything to do with the outdoors: hunting, fishing, camping, and working in the yard. He was loved by many, and will be greatly missed.

Roland is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Brent) Toon of Octavia, OK; daughter, Nikki Lettman of Janesville; son, Shane (Molly) Lettman of Lodi; daughter, Danielle Lettman of Janesville; granddaughter, Alex Grigsby; grandsons, Wyatt and Remy Lettman; mother, Henrietta Fosnot of Sauk City; brother, Randall (Connie) Lettman of Belleville; sister, Maria Lettman (John) of Minneapolis, MN; sister, Jacqueline Fosnot of Chicago, IL; and a host of other relatives and friends. Roland is preceded in death by his wife, Debra Lettman; father, Glen Lettman; and brother, Robert Lettman.

A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to any Cancer Organization. Cremation services entrusted to Beasley Wood Funeral Home. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.

Special thanks to Mickey Hale, for the care you have given over the past few months.

