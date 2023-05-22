Roland E. "Rollie" Swaim

Janesville, WI - Roland "Rollie" E. Swaim, 85, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at SSM St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville. He was born February 11, 1938, in Pleasantville, WI, to the late Clarence and Anne Marie 'Mary' (Christopherson) Swaim. On August 4, 1962, Roland married the former Shirley Strasburg at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Fall Creek, WI. Roland was employed and retired from General Motors in Janesville.
Roland was a very faithful member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church and a UAW Local 95 member. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, dancing, refinishing furniture, gardening, hunting, and taking care of his cars. He was also an avid Packers, Brewers, and Wisconsin Badgers fan, and a proud Norwegian. Roland loved and appreciated his family so much and truly enjoyed spending time with them.
Roland is survived by his wife of 60+ years, Shirley Swaim; children: Julie (Ted) Treinen, Janet (Jeff) McLaughlin, and David Swaim; grandchildren: Ben Treinen and Carly Treinen; siblings: Lyman (Ruth) Swaim, Shirley (Fred) Breutzman, and Harriet (LaMoine) Anderson; many nieces and nephews; and numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mary Swaim; in-laws, Eugene and Martha Strasburg; and siblings: Maurice Swaim, Gordon Swaim, Clarice Pierce, and Audrey Harnisch.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Camilleri and the many wonderful nurses at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. Their love and compassion were so appreciated during his final days with us.
Visitation for Roland will be Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 9:00 to 10:30am at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 2940 Mineral Point Ave, Janesville. Funeral service will follow at 10:30am at the church with Pastor David Bergelin presiding. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville, after the service. The APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.apfelwolfe.com
