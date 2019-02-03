February 25, 1923 - January 30, 2019

Formerly of Janesville, WI -- Roger W. Rast, age 95, formerly of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the Oakwood Villa Nursing Home in Altoona, WI. He was born in Mondovi, WI on February 25, 1923, the son of William and Susan (nee Skildum) Rast. Roger married his loving wife, Joyce A. Cleasby, on June 29, 1946 in Mondovi, WI, and they spent 44 wonderful years together before her passing on February 6, 1990. Roger and Joyce were members of Peace Lutheran Church in Janesville for close to 35 years. When Roger moved to Eau Claire, he then became a member of St. Mark's Lutheran in Eau Claire. Roger worked in assembly for General Motors for 29 years, retiring in 1984. He was a member of the Local Union 95, an avid fisherman, and Packers fan. Roger loved our country, and hung the Flag outside his home every day. He was a good man and a farmer to the end. He never met a stranger, he was a friend to everyone.

Roger is survived by two children, Linda (Charles) Schaff of Janesville and Steven Rast of Eau Claire; grandchildren: William Kettle, Cody Rast, Steve Rast Jr., Kristianna Rast; great-grandchildren: Lucas Kettle, Madelyn and Brooklyn Volkey; sister, Arleen Jeske; brothers in-law: LaVern, LeRoy and Gary Cleasby; and numerous extended family members and friends. He is predeceased by his wife, Joyce; his parents; son, Ronald Rast; grandson, Mitch Terhar; sister, Lorraine Freeman; and brothers in-law: Arvid, James, Dale, and Verl Cleasby.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with Pastor Naomi Garber officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday. Committal service will follow to Milton Lawns Memorial Park, and will be followed by a luncheon at the Schneider Funeral Home Life Celebration Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to ECHO of Janesville. For online obituary and registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com