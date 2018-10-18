Roger Raymond Reay

July 8, 1939 - October 16, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Roger Raymond Reay, 79, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at Cedar Crest. He was born July 8, 1939 in Greenfield Township, WI, the son of William and Marcella (Ackerman) Reay. Roger was a 1957 graduate of Clinton High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Libya, Iceland, and Cape Canaveral, with the 1950th Communication Squadron. Roger married Donna Diderich on February 17, 1962 in Clinton, WI. He attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Janesville, WI. Roger was employed by Wisconsin Bell as the central office manager, retiring in 1990. He was a member of many bowling and pool leagues. Roger was involved with the Cub Scouts as an assistant leader. He loved to hunt, camp, take rides on his motorcycle, spend time with his friends around a bonfire, as well as the fun times at the many different gatherings held at his house, like 4th of July parades, and pancake breakfasts. Roger was affectionately known as "Mr. Fix It," lending a hand to anyone who needed his plethora of handyman skills. Roger was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His favorite times were when he was with his family.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Donna of Janesville, WI; children, Wendy Bumgarner of Janesville, WI and James (Donna) Hahn of Stoughton, WI; grandchildren: Sydney and Jack Bumgarner, Will Hahn, Megumi (Kazuya) Satomoto and Kenneth (Natsumi) Hahn, Jessie, Joshua and Jeremiah Jemenez; five great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Torzeski of Beloit, WI; nephew, Steven (Deb) Hahn of Clinton, WI; aunts, Judith McKeel and Annette Henz; and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; and infant sister, Norma Jean.

A Memorial service for Roger will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 23, 2018 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Philip Allen officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

