Milton, WI - Roger P. Saunders, age 91, of Milton, passed away Sunday evening, Sept. 25, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. Roger was born May 30, 1931, in Edgerton, WI, the son of Harold and Lucille (Hofer) Saunders. He grew up in Beloit, WI and attended school in both Beloit and Janesville, WI. Roger was united in marriage to Betty Jane O'Connor on September 11, 1954, in Milton WI. Roger worked at Fischer Body before being hired by the Janesville Fire Dept in 1956. He retired from the Janesville Fire Department in 1986, as a Battalion Chief after 30 years of service. Dad was also a Korean War Veteran receiving many medals, including the Purple Heart. After his retirement, Roger and Betty enjoyed many years of traveling to Las Vegas, enjoying the slots, warm weather, and bingo during the winter months. Dad enjoyed the great outdoors, reflected by his love of fishing and hunting, chasing the elusive walleye, pheasants with his dogs, Ben and Joe and pals, Checker and Magi and the big buck that he eventually took down. He especially enjoyed duck hunting and belonged to a hunting club, on the shores of Lake Koshkonong, where he had many friends and fond memories. They fondly designated a special parking place at "The Marsh"referring to him as "The Mayor." Having spent many years on Lake Koshkonong, he had a wealth of knowledge about the lake, including all the hot spots and many fascinating stories to share. Roger was also an avid Brewers, Packers and Badger Fan as well as a long-standing member and sponsor of Duck's Unlimited. He was a loving and generous father, always concerned about the well-being of his children and their families.
Roger is survived by his 6 children, Ann (Steve) Johnson of Edgerton, Mark (Deb) Saunders of Janesville, David (Yvonne Tweeten) Saunders of Martinez, CA, Mary (Tim) Bowman of Centennial, CO, Kathy Muhs of Monona and Patti (Jeff) Kemp of Janesville; 9 grandchildren: Adam (Marisa) Walton, Dan Saunders, Michael (Missy) Bowman, Becky Bowman, Chelsea (Jason) Rutherford, Emily Muhs, Megan Muhs, Morgan Kemp and Ross Kemp; 6 great-grandchildren: Reilly, Jace and Clayton Walton, Wyatt and Watson Bowman and arriving soon, baby, Oaklee Montague. Roger was predeceased by the love of his life, Betty who passed away in November of 2018; his mother and father, Lucille and Harold; and brothers, Russ and Jim.
A casual attire, hunting themed service on Friday September 30, 2022, includes visitation from 9:30 until the time of services at 11:00 am, at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Milton followed by burial with full military honors in St Mary's cemetery in Milton. Memorials in Roger's name can be made to St. Mary Church, Milton, or The Salvation Army. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
Thank you for being a great dad and the leader of our family. May you rest in peace with mom by your side. We love you.
