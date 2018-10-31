April 22, 1938 - October 22, 2018
Footville, WI -- Roger O. Kloften, 80, passed away peacefully October 22nd, 2018, at Mercy Hospital. Roger was born April 22, 1938, in Evansville, WI, to Olaf and Natalie Kloften. He graduated from Evansville High School in 1956. Shortly after that, he started dating and then married the love of his life, Nancy, on April 25, 1959. After marriage and moving to Footville, Roger went to Barber school in Eau Claire, and graduated before being drafted to the Army in 1961. Returning home after 2 years in the service, he opened 2 barber shops, one in Footville, and one in Afton. He also welcomed his baby boy, David, into the world October 7, 1966. After his shops closed, he started working for the city as a trash man, and he also mowed lawn for the Parks Department. He loved to mow lawn, and he loved bringing home his trash treasures. In his spare time, he loved watching and feeding the birds and squirrels. He also had a large role in the American Legion Post 237.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, David; sister, Linda; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, November 5, at 6 p.m., at New Horizon UMC in Footville. Desserts and coffee to follow. In lieu of flowers, please bring a bird feeder and/or birdseed for a community outreach in Roger's name.
