Delavan, WI - Roger M. Davis, age 88, of Delavan passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Willowick Assisted Living in Clinton. He was born in Reedsburg, WI on November 29, 1932 to John and Helen (Roehrs) Davis. Roger proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He was united in marriage to Annette Kittleson on May 17, 1952 in North Carolina. Roger worked for many years with the Delavan Post Office, retiring in 1991. He was a charter member of Luther Memorial Church and was also a past commander of the Delavan American Legion Post 95.
Roger is survived by his daughter, Diane Lyn (Mike) Michalek Sr., of Darien; a son, Roger John (Mary) Davis, of Darien; and a granddaughter, Jennifer (Ryan) Milligan, of Walworth.
Roger is preceded in death by his wife, Annette; his parents; and two brothers, John and Dick.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be held at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Delavan. Memorials can be made to the Davis Family Cancer Fund-in Memory of Roger M. Davis #132581889. Checks should be made out and sent to; University of WI Foundation, US Bank - Lock Box 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278 with Davis Cancer Fund written in the memo line. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Roger Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.