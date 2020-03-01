October 1, 1956 - February 22, 2020

Beloit, WI -- Roger Lloyd Broege, age 63, of Beloit, WI, died peacefully on February 22, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital from complications of influenza and pneumonia. Roger was born in Janesville on October 1, 1956, the son of W. Charles and Maxine (Lloyd) Broege. He grew up on the family farm in Bradford Township, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1974. Roger graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1978. He was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity and a member of the Collegiate Dairy Judging Team. In the 1980's, Roger worked on the family farm, taught dairy science courses at Blackhawk Technical College, married Sara A. Barlass, and was later divorced. In the early 1990's, he started breeding and building a small herd of select cows. He divided his time between pouring concrete for Risseeuw Concrete, hiring out to fit and show cattle, and helping his brother on the home farm. He showed champions at the 2002 WI Red and White Show, and a year later showed the reserve senior champion Red and White Holstein Cow at World Dairy Expo. In 2004, Roger bought a tie-stall barn with 40 acres of land near Reedsville in Manitowoc County, and moved his small herd of registered Driftline Holsteins. He loved the challenge of combining genetics to produce what he considered the ideal cow. Around 2009, the Driftline herd contained four cows that classified 94, and four EEEE cows with more than 200,000 pounds of lifetime production. Roger held a complete dispersal in 2016, and moved back to Rock County in 2017. With no children of his own, Roger mentored many young 4-H and FFA members, sharing his knowledge of clipping, showing, and genetics. He loved sports, and followed the Badgers, the Packers, the Brewers, and the Bucks. He could recall specific plays in specific games on specific dates. His memory also allowed him to be a formidable card player. In his retirement, he enjoyed playing euchre on Monday nights, and attending basketball, hockey, and softball games to cheer on his nephews and other young people who made his life special. He never lost his love of 70's rock music, and traveled to Milwaukee to hear Blue Oyster Cult, the Tubes, and Hawkwind. He enjoyed deer hunting, and returned to Reedsville to hunt each year since he sold his cows.

Roger is survived by his sister, Barbara (Gordy) Andrew; sister-in-law, Lois Broege; his aunt, Marlene Larson; nephew, Alan Broege; nephew, Scott (Chris) Broege and children Caleb and Caden Broege; niece, Carrie (Jason) Ralph; niece, Kelly Andrew; other special relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert; and his parents.

A visitation luncheon will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m., with a service and time of remembrance beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Turtle Community Center, 6916 S. County Rd. J, Beloit, WI 53511. Those of you who knew him well, bring a story to tell. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alpha Gamma Rho Iota Educational Foundation or the Clinton Public Library Foundation.

Thanks to the nurses and doctors at Beloit Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion shown to Roger, on both the intermediate and intensive care floors.