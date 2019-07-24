August 19, 1936 - July 21, 2019

Culleoka, TN -- Roger Lee Wunderlin, 82, retired general foreman for General Motors, and resident of Phinny Murphy Road in Culleoka, TN, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Maury Regional Medical Center. Born August 19, 1936, in Hurricane, WI, he was the son of the late Percy and Elizabeth Jeidy Wunderlin. On August 20, 1955, he married Dora Mae "Tude" Keith Wunderlin, who preceded him in death on June 8, 2017.

Roger is survived by his sons: Roger Mark (Laurie) Wunderlin of Lewisburg, TN, Terry Lee (Mary) Wunderlin of Thompson Station, TN, Kevin Jay (Donna) Wunderlin of Cornersville, TN; brother, Gary Wunderlin of Janesville, WI; grandchildren: Nick (Kelly) Wunderlin, Eric Wunderlin, Ryan Wunderlin, Tyler Wunderlin, Travis Wunderlin; great-grandchildren: Bryce, Tyler, Olivia, Kyrklinn, Anna Grace, Bently, and Ava Marie. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jolene Wunderlin; grandsons, Kyle and Allen Wunderlin; and brothers, Richard and John Wunderlin.

A graveside service will be conducted Monday, July 29, 2019 at Norman I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Norman, OK. The family will visit with friends Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Havenbrook Funeral Home, 3401 Havenbrook Street, Norman, OK 73072. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with local arrangements. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com