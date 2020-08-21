September 9, 1936 - August 17, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Roger Lawrence Kunz, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born in Chicago on September 9, 1936; the son of Earl and Germain (Lisk) Kunz. Roger married his beloved wife and best friend, Carol (Bruno) Kunz on August 5, 1961 in Algonquin, IL; and recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. Roger proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked as a cost estimator for Oak Industries, Inc. for many years, transitioned to Snap-On Tools, and ultimately retired from Jaidinger Mfg. Co., Inc., as a Government, Aerospace and Special Products Manager, in 2004. As a faithful and devoted Catholic, Roger served as Special Minister for the St. Mary Parish in McHenry, IL, before moving to Janesville, where he and his wife Carol are members of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Roger enjoyed his free time serving as a Scout Master, playing golf, and woodworking. He always promised his wife that he'd build her a new house someday, and he did just that when he and Carol moved to Janesville 15 years ago. Roger will be fondly remembered as a family man, a wonderful father, and all-around good guy. His helpful and kindhearted nature will always remain in the hearts of those who love him.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; children: Robin Gibson, Rob (Mary) Kunz, Craig (Sue) Kunz, and Cheryl (Matt) Chamberlain; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. Roger is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard and Robert Kunz; and two grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Entombment and Military Honors will follow Mass at MOUNT OLIVET CATHOLIC CEMETERY. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com