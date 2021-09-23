March 6, 1936 - September 20, 2021
Janesville, WI - Roger L. Streich, age 85, of Janesville, died at home on Monday, September 20, 2021. He was born the only child of Harley and Malinda (Jordan) Streich in Fort Atkinson on March 6, 1936. A 1954 graduate from Jefferson High School and attended UW-Whitewater for a few years. He served in the Army National Guard and was called to active duty, stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington. Roger married Fern Zarnstorff on July 5, 1958, in First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. He began his career with Modern Woodmen of America as a Life Insurance Salesman and served as its District Manager from 1963-1969. He moved onto Action America Collections as its District Director from 1969-1986, and in 1986, he started his own company, Solval Marketing which he continued to operate until retirement. Roger was very active in his community and his church, Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Fort Atkinson Jaycees and the Janesville Jaycees. He served on the Spotlight for Kids board, the Independent Disabilities Services board, Miss Janesville Pageant from 1967-1976, Miss Wisconsin Pageant State Field Director for 16 years, and Peace Lutheran Church Council for 15 years was instrumental in the creation of numerous committees. Roger had a passion for children and worked on Camden Playground at Palmer Park. He served on and led the committees that created Peace Park Playground at Rockport Park and the skateboard park at Bond Park for the inline skaters' skateboarders and BMX bikers.
Survived by his loving wife, Fern; 3 children: Keith (Diane) Streich of Hubertus, Kurt Streich of Johnson Creek, and Kristen Streich of Janesville; and three grandchildren: Jonathan of Appleton, Jeremiah (Maria) of Slinger, and Irving of Janesville, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Lois and William Forbes. His parents preceded him in death, and an aunt and uncle, Edward and Flora Mittelstadt.
At 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, funeral services will occur at PEACE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Janesville. Rev. Richard Lehmann will officiate, and burial will follow in Oakhill Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Sunday from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville, and again on Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Make voluntary memorials in Roger's name to Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church. To share condolences with Roger's family, please visit: www.apfelwolfe.com