Roger L. Lentz

August 18, 1930 - December 9, 2018

Monroe/Brodhead, WI -- Roger L. Lentz, age 88, of Monroe, formerly of Brodhead, passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Pleasant View Nursing Home. He was born on August 18, 1930 in Hanover, WI, the son of Fred and Anna (Paulson) Lentz. He married Phyllis C. Zahn on November 12, 1960 in Rockford, IL. Roger owned and operated the Mobil Service Station in Brodhead for many years. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Monroe, The Brodhead American Legion Post 197, and served as an Alderman for the City of Brodhead for 4 years. Roger had also served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He enjoyed woodworking and gardening in his spare time, and especially being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, of Monroe; his children, Dale (Nancy) Lentz, of Brodhead, Lori (Jeff) Balch, of Orfordville; a sister, Lucile Roesler, Milwaukee, WI; six grandchildren: Stephanie Schwartzlow, Kasey Mielke, Paul and Andrew Lentz, Justin and Haley Balch; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gary Lentz; a grandson, Jordan Balch; a brother, Lester Lentz; and a brother-in-law, Marvin Roesler.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, December 15, 2018, at the United Methodist Church, Monroe, WI, with Rev. Randy Booth officiating. Burial will be in the Plymouth Cemetery in Hanover, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. on Saturday until time of services at the church. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com

