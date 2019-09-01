February 7, 1947 - August 28, 2019

Milton -- Roger L. Goodger age 72 of Milton, WI died unexpectedly on Wednesday August 28, 2019 due to injuries sustained in an accident at his home. Roger was born on February 7, 1947 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Edward and Ennes (Johnson) Goodger. He graduated from Milton Union High School in 1965 and was drafted in the Army. He attended Southwestern Technical School for two years learning Ag Mechanics. He married Diane Hill on March 18, 1978 at the Emerald Grove Congregational Church.

Roger worked for Rock County Highway Department as a "Patrolman" as well as farming for twenty years. He enjoyed bowling from the 1970's to 1990's in two 900 scratch leagues, played in Edgerton on a 30 and over league softball for ten years, was an original member of the Milton Men's Softball League, and played in a Prairie Woods Golf Men's league on Thursday nights. He participated in the local annual threshing bee, enjoyed collecting antique farm machinery, reading, collecting Farmall Cubs mini tractors as well as other Farmall antique attachments and equipment.

Roger is survived by his wife Diane; sons, Patrick (Tina), Eric (Krystal); brothers: Jerome (Sally), Douglas, James (Elaine) and William; Grandchildren: Taylor, Kelsey, Logan and Sophia Goodger. Roger is preceded in death by his parents and a daughter at birth.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Emerald Grove Congregational Church, Janesville with Pastor Mike Ligman officiating. Visitation time will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday September 3, 2019 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton and Wednesday September 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com