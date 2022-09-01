Roger L. Carlson

October 12, 1933 - August 29, 2022

Janesville, WI - Roger L. Carlson, age 88, of Janesville, WI passed away peacefully at his home on August 29, 2022. Roger was a life-long resident of Janesville and was born on October 12, 1933, the son of George and Martha (Splinter) Carlson. He attended Janesville schools and graduated from Janesville High School.

