Janesville, WI - Roger L. Carlson, age 88, of Janesville, WI passed away peacefully at his home on August 29, 2022. Roger was a life-long resident of Janesville and was born on October 12, 1933, the son of George and Martha (Splinter) Carlson. He attended Janesville schools and graduated from Janesville High School.
On June 18, 1955, Roger married Dorothy (Henning) Carlson. They were blessed with four children, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Roger was employed by General Motors, starting at Fisher Body and ended his career as the person who ordered the paint for the plant when he retired June 1, 1992. He was a member of U.A.W. Local # 95.
When Roger was young, he enjoyed spending time at his grandparent's farm where he helped with chores, baling hay, and harvesting tobacco. After they married Roger loved to take Dorothy out to eat on Friday nights and stopping at the Vet's Club to dance. At age 16, a man he called "Dregne" took him under his wing and taught him how to fix cars, something he thoroughly enjoyed doing.
Roger enjoyed working on his home and yard, playing horseshoes and pick-up basketball games with the young "whippersnappers". One of his greatest joys was following his son, Alan when he played Little League baseball and later when he played baseball, football and basketball for Parker High School. Never a game was missed.
Roger was most content when he was able to enjoy spending winters at his home in Green Valley, AZ. He enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with neighbors and friends with 2020 being his last trip there. He was a life-long member of St. John Lutheran Church where he attended weekly until he was unable to drive.
Roger will be sadly missed by his children; Carol Davidson, Linda Carlson and Brian Carlson all of Janesville, Alan (Kim) Carlson of Madison; nine grandchildren, Lindsey (Michael) Bier, Tyler (Kelly) Davidson, Hannah Carlson, Alaina (Junior) Coleman, Mary Weir, Sara Weir, Colten, Benjamin and Aden Carlson; four great-grandchildren, Aceyn, Finley, Delaney and Gia, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy in 2018, his parents and brothers Sydney and Howard. Howard was more than a brother. He was a lifelong confidant and friend for Roger and Dorothy
Funeral services will be held at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road on Friday, September 2, 2022. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon with funeral services following at Noon. Burial will follow immediately at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. There will be a reception for family and friends following the burial at Sneakers. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com
The family wishes to thank Mercy Hospice for treating our dad with dignity and respect.
"Fly high with the Angels, RIP DAD, until we meet again. You will be missed."
