October 26, 1928 - September 11, 2022
Janesville, WI - Roger K Smith passed away peacefully on September 11, 2022, at Cedar Crest Senior Home in Janesville, Wisconsin. He was just weeks shy of his 94th birthday.
Roger was born on October 26, 1928, in Janesville; he was the son of the late Hobart and Helen (Sheard) Smith. He served in the U S Marine Corp and was honorably discharged July 15, 1946. He was a postal mail carrier in Janesville which was something he especially enjoyed. He also worked many years at JATCO and made many lifelong friends there.
Roger served his community through his tireless work at his church, The First Church of Christ Scientist, being a member and President of the Janesville Rotary Club and as President of the Rock County Board of Supervisors. He married Lucille Poff and they had two daughters, Ali Smith of Santa Fe, NM and Sandy (Joe) Bonahoom of Ft. Wayne, IN. He has 3 grandsons: Z. Otto (Kristen) Bonahoom, Spencer (Caira) Bonahoom and Benjamin Smith Bonahoom.
Roger and Lucy founded R.K. Smith Realty and they spent many years working together. He always enjoyed finding the "just right house" for his clients and he was very good at it. He was kind and generous with his time.
Roger enjoyed visiting his family around the country, miniature trains, visiting lighthouses, eating lobster on his many trips to Maine, the beach in his beloved Naples, FL, tennis, bike riding, playing bridge and watching the Green Bay Packers.
Roger and Lucy divorced in 1986 and he married Katherine Miller on December 27, 1986. He had 3 stepchildren: Cheryl (David, Jr.) Spike, Lisa (Brian) Donnelly, Scott (Jennifer) Miller, 4 step grandchildren; Jeremy Spike, Traci (Daniel) Weisensel, Matthew (Leah) Donnelly and Nicole Donnelly; 4 step great grandchildren; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Lucy, 2nd wife, Kathy, his parents and his sister Gene Davis and brother-in-law Bob Davis. He is survived by many family members and friends who enjoyed his humor and will miss him greatly.
His ashes have been interned at Milton Lawns Cemetery, Janesville, WI. Memorial donations may be made through his daughter Sandy to his favorite charities. She may be reached at 10249 Cottage Park Cove, Ft. Wayne, IN 46835. The Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be made at: www.apfelfuneral.com.
