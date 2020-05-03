December 12, 1946 - April 11, 2020
Deer, AR -- Roger J. Wilkinson, of Deer, AR, passed away April 11th, 2020 at his home. He was born December 12th, 1946, in Chicago, to Irving and Anna Wilkinson, and grew up near Camp Douglas, WI. After serving in the Army, he worked 41 years in Janesville, WI for General Motors, retiring in 2008 as a millwright. Roger enjoyed gunsmithing, hunting and fishing, as well as reading westerns and about military history. He enjoyed going to auctions with his wife, and camping with his family at many State and National Parks. After retiring, he and Evelyn loved living on their little farm in the Ozark mountains, caring for their numerous animals and having family visit.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Evelyn Wilkinson; and their blended family of eight children (and spouses); 22 grandchildren (and spouses); three honorary grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. One of ten children, he was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. He will be dearly missed.