March 19, 1929 - January 12, 2020

Whitewater, WI -- Roger Helming, 90, of Whitewater WI passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Heartstone/Fairhaven Senior Community. Roger was born March 19, 1929 in Plymouth WI to Calvin and Esther (Scheib) Helming. Roger graduated from North High School, Sheboygan WI in 1948, and then went into the Navy. After military service, he married Shirley Stichert on June 6, 1953 and then went to UW-Whitewater to receive a teaching degree. He also attained his MS in Education from the University of North Dakota. Roger and Shirley had four children. Roger taught high school business, and coached basketball at Stockbridge, Monroe and Sheboygan North High Schools. In 1967, they moved to Whitewater, WI, where Roger taught in the College of Business, and then became the Assistant Director of Placement Services at UW-Whitewater until his retirement in 1990.

Roger was preceded in death by his brother, Calvin Helming; and wife, Shirley.

He is survived by his children: Hope (Charles) Lindholm of Whitewater, Hal Helming of Whitewater, David Helming of McFarland, WI, Heidi (Dan) Jaworski of Waterford, WI; four grandchildren: Jacob Helming, Joshua Helming, Michael Helming, Kaitlyn Helming; and three grandchildren: Lily and Emma Helming, and Jace Helming.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Whitewater. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Nitardy funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements.

